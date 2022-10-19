The Richmond-filmed "Raymond & Ray'' premieres Friday on Apple TV+ and in select theaters nationwide (including Movieland).

The intrigue: The movie filmed in Richmond last year and stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as half-brothers who reunite after their father dies and learn his dying wish was for them to dig his grave.

Why it matters: Richmond, especially the city-owned Oakwood Cemetery where the crew shot for 11 days, is featured prominently in the film, according to production notes Apple TV shared with Axios.

"It was fall so the days were beautiful and we were excited to be able to shoot Richmond for Richmond," film director Rodrigo García (who, BTW, is the son of novelist Gabriel García Marquez) wrote in the production notes.

Flashback: In addition to Oakwood, the movie shot downtown and in Jackson Ward (right under the window of prolific tweeter Taber, who live-tweeted a full night of filming in 2021, bless him).

Hawke and McGregor were also spied dining out and snapping photos with fans at The Lilly Pad and Cul's Courthouse Grille (in Charles City).

Be smart: Hawke was in Richmond in 2019 for "The Good Lord Bird," which he executive produced and starred in, so he might be obsessed with us. As he should be.