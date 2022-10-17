Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café is now open weekdays in the Library of Virginia. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.

Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost.

What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios.

Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am.