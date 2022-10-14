Richmond booze in 2 charts
Virginia ABC recently released its annual top sellers for the last fiscal year, and Tito's Handmade Vodka held on to the top spot for the fifth year in a row.
By the numbers: In fact, the full statewide top five sellers were the same this year as last.
- Tito's Handmade — $66.9 million.
- Hennessy VS — $42.5 million.
- Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black — $30.4 million.
- Patron Silver — $28.6 million.
- Jim Beam — $24.2 million.
Zoom in: Here's how the top five sellers broke down in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, per Virginia ABC data:
Go deeper: As we reported last month, Virginians pay some of the highest prices in the country for a bottle of booze, per an informal survey of liquor prices by Axios Local correspondents.
- And that holds true — and is even more striking — among just state-run liquor markets.
Of those, the Richmond bottle price for Tito's remains the sixth highest in the country.
- For Hennessy VS, Virginia has the third highest price, and for Jack Daniels, we're tied for No. 2.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.