Richmond booze in 2 charts

Data: State liquor commissions, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Virginia ABC recently released its annual top sellers for the last fiscal year, and Tito's Handmade Vodka held on to the top spot for the fifth year in a row.

By the numbers: In fact, the full statewide top five sellers were the same this year as last.

Tito's Handmade — $66.9 million.

Hennessy VS — $42.5 million.

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black — $30.4 million.

Patron Silver — $28.6 million.

Jim Beam — $24.2 million.

Zoom in: Here's how the top five sellers broke down in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, per Virginia ABC data:

Data: Virginia ABC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Go deeper: As we reported last month, Virginians pay some of the highest prices in the country for a bottle of booze, per an informal survey of liquor prices by Axios Local correspondents.

And that holds true — and is even more striking — among just state-run liquor markets.

Of those, the Richmond bottle price for Tito's remains the sixth highest in the country.