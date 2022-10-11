1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Virginia brewers win 9 medals at Great American Beer Festival

Ned Oliver
Precarious Brewing Project
Precarious Beer Project accepts a medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Virginia brewers took home nine medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony in Denver.

Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

  • This year the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 competition was the most competitive to date with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.

The intrigue: Precarious Beer Project in Williamsburg dominated the Virginia list with two medals and the prestigious national Brewery Group and Brewer of the Year honor.

  • Polar Bear's Toenails took gold in the experimental IPA category, and Mountain Marble, an American-style lager, won silver.

What they're saying: "This is the most incredible feeling," brewer Adrian Garrett told us just seconds after receiving the top award.

The other winners: 

  • Skipping Rock in Staunton won gold for its Belgian Dubbel in the Belgian-style abbey ale category.
  • Sweetwater Tavern in Sterling won silver for Bishop's Pass Ale, a Belgian-style strong ale.
  • Sweetwater Tavern in Centreville won silver for its Wit's End Ale, a witbier.
  • Fair Winds in Lorton won silver for Pohick Bay Pilsener, in the Bohemian-style pilsner category.
  • COVA in Norfolk landed a silver for POG Gose in the contemporary gose category.
  • Beale's in Petersburg took a silver for its Peach Tea Blonde in the herb and spice beer category.
  • Tradition in Newport News won bronze for Red Willie, an Irish-style red ale.
