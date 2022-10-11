Virginia brewers win 9 medals at Great American Beer Festival

Virginia brewers took home nine medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony in Denver.

Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

This year the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 competition was the most competitive to date with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.

The intrigue: Precarious Beer Project in Williamsburg dominated the Virginia list with two medals and the prestigious national Brewery Group and Brewer of the Year honor.

Polar Bear's Toenails took gold in the experimental IPA category, and Mountain Marble, an American-style lager, won silver.

What they're saying: "This is the most incredible feeling," brewer Adrian Garrett told us just seconds after receiving the top award.

The other winners: