Short Pump Kroger eliminates plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags are gone at Kroger's Short Pump location effective Monday, making it the first of the grocery chain's 18 Richmond-area stores to eliminate the bags.

Driving the news: Kroger announced in 2018 its plan to phase out single-use plastic bags at all its Richmond stores by 2025. Short Pump's early launch is a pilot for the rest of the stores, per a news release.

Customers can bring their own bags or buy a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents or reusable tote for 99 cents.

Why it matters: Plastic has seeped into even the most remote areas of the environment because it never completely breaks down.

What they're saying: "We thank our customers for partnering with us today to make a difference tomorrow," James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement.