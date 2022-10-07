How much Virginians tip at restaurants

Data: Toast; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average.

Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast.

Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip 20-30%.

Why it matters: Virginia's tipped minimum wage is only $2.13 an hour, making tips crucial for servers.

Of note: Per our Axios Richmond unofficial survey, readers tip well on full-service, in-person dining. On takeout, it's significantly less.