20 mins ago - Food and Drink
How much Virginians tip at restaurants
When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average.
Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast.
Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip 20-30%.
Why it matters: Virginia's tipped minimum wage is only $2.13 an hour, making tips crucial for servers.
Of note: Per our Axios Richmond unofficial survey, readers tip well on full-service, in-person dining. On takeout, it's significantly less.
- 61% say they tip 10-15% on takeout from a full-service restaurant.
- 51% say they tip 15-20% for delivery from the restaurant.
