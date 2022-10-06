1 hour ago - News

Homicides trending down in Richmond

Ned Oliver
Illustration of several police cruiser lights, some of them transparent.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Homicides in Richmond so far this year are down almost 30% compared to the same point in 2021.

Why it matters: Homicides here hit their highest level in more than a decade last year. The latest figures suggest that upward trend could be reversing.

The big picture: The numbers mirror a similar drop in major cities around the country.

By the numbers: So far this year there have been 43 homicides, down from 60 at this point last year, police chief Gerald Smith said during a crime briefing Wednesday.

Yes, but: Three teenagers have been shot in the last month. One, a 15-year-old girl, died, prompting an outcry from city leaders.

  • Still, Smith said the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings of juveniles is down to 20 so far this year (vs. 37 this time last year).

What they're saying: "These numbers show an improvement, but any one of our children being shot and killed … makes no sense," Smith said.

