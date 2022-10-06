Homicides trending down in Richmond

Homicides in Richmond so far this year are down almost 30% compared to the same point in 2021.

Why it matters: Homicides here hit their highest level in more than a decade last year. The latest figures suggest that upward trend could be reversing.

The big picture: The numbers mirror a similar drop in major cities around the country.

By the numbers: So far this year there have been 43 homicides, down from 60 at this point last year, police chief Gerald Smith said during a crime briefing Wednesday.

Yes, but: Three teenagers have been shot in the last month. One, a 15-year-old girl, died, prompting an outcry from city leaders.

Still, Smith said the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings of juveniles is down to 20 so far this year (vs. 37 this time last year).

What they're saying: "These numbers show an improvement, but any one of our children being shot and killed … makes no sense," Smith said.