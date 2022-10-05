Who lives here: the people who inhabit Richmond’s new apartments

It feels like new apartments are popping up on Broad Street and in Manchester nearly every week.

What's happening: We wanted to know who is moving into all these new places. Where did they come from? What do they do?

We're going to try to answer those questions in a new, occasional series we're calling "Who lives here?"

To kick things off, we stopped by The Summit on Broad Street in Scott's Addition.

The building: The Summit was built in 2020, is seven stories tall and has 166 apartments with monthly rents ranging from $1,400 to $3,100, per Apartments.com.

The tenant: Britt Deraffele is a 36-year-old jeweler who shares a two-bedroom unit with her husband, a chef and restaurant owner, and their dog Coconut.

They moved in May and pay $2,200 a month for a corner unit with a balcony overlooking Broad.

Britt Deraffele. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Where she used to live: The couple lived in a single-family home a block away on Grace Street for eight years, which they rented for $1950 a month.

Why she moved: Their old landlord planned to raise their rent, and they didn't need all the space and got tired of the maintenance problems that came with living in an old home.

"Now when we get home and we just get to relax instead of, you know, scrubbing mold off the wall," she says.

How she describes her new neighbors: Two families on her floor are in their 40s and have kids, and the rest are a "a general mix of 20s and 30s-aged young professionals."

The bottom line: "We love it," she says.