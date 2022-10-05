Who lives here: the people who inhabit Richmond’s new apartments
It feels like new apartments are popping up on Broad Street and in Manchester nearly every week.
What's happening: We wanted to know who is moving into all these new places. Where did they come from? What do they do?
We're going to try to answer those questions in a new, occasional series we're calling "Who lives here?"
- To kick things off, we stopped by The Summit on Broad Street in Scott's Addition.
The building: The Summit was built in 2020, is seven stories tall and has 166 apartments with monthly rents ranging from $1,400 to $3,100, per Apartments.com.
The tenant: Britt Deraffele is a 36-year-old jeweler who shares a two-bedroom unit with her husband, a chef and restaurant owner, and their dog Coconut.
- They moved in May and pay $2,200 a month for a corner unit with a balcony overlooking Broad.
Where she used to live: The couple lived in a single-family home a block away on Grace Street for eight years, which they rented for $1950 a month.
Why she moved: Their old landlord planned to raise their rent, and they didn't need all the space and got tired of the maintenance problems that came with living in an old home.
- "Now when we get home and we just get to relax instead of, you know, scrubbing mold off the wall," she says.
How she describes her new neighbors: Two families on her floor are in their 40s and have kids, and the rest are a "a general mix of 20s and 30s-aged young professionals."
The bottom line: "We love it," she says.
- "We never hear our neighbors, which was something we were worried about. And great amenities. We really enjoyed the pool this summer."
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.