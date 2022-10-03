Lee Circle plan panned

The city's plan to fill Lee Circle with plants isn't winning many fans.

What's happening: The city's Urban Design Committee voted late last week to reject the proposal, which called for $100,000 worth of mostly native plants to be installed until the city figures out a broader plan for Monument Avenue post-monuments.

What they're saying: "It sort of seems a little wasteful," committee member Luigi Mignardi said. "It's a lot of plant material to be called temporary."

In public comments, some residents wrote that they opposed the plan because walking paths would encourage people to start hanging out in the circle again.

Others said they opposed it because the thick plantings seemed designed to discourage use of the public space.

For the record: City officials say the plan was designed to discourage pedestrians and that paths in the design are for maintenance.

"It is not a place for people to populate," said Jeannie Welliver, a project development manager with the city.

What's next: The Urban Design Committee's vote is just a recommendation.