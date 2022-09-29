Richmond doesn’t 🤬 swear

An online tutoring company, called Preply, ranked the cities that curse the most, and Richmond isn't mentioned a single 🤬 time.

The intrigue: People who live in Columbus 🤬 Ohio, it says, curse the most, at 36 🤬 times a day, more than the national average of 21.

Mother🤬ers in Philly curse the most at work, while 🤬holes in Denver do it the most in front of strangers and elders, and Hoosiers at 🤬 dinner.

Milwaukeeans curse in front of their 🤬 kids, and Las Vegans — which is apparently what they're really 🤬 called — curse the most in front of their bosses.

But nowhere on that whole 🤬 list is Richmond mentioned. Y'all need to step the 🤬 up.