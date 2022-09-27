Youngkin transgender student policy draws torrent of public comments

People are flooding the public comment forum for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy.

What’s happening: After going live at midnight Monday, nearly 8,000 comments had been posted by the end of the day.

Most commenters wrote that they opposed the new regulations, which roll back accommodations sought by former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. But plenty also posted in support of Youngkin.

What they’re saying: “Transgender and homosexual fear-mongering is rooted in hatred, not protection,” wrote one commenter, James Eck. “You should be ashamed.”

Meanwhile, supporters frequently praised provisions that would require parental approval for a student to start going by a different name or to change pronouns as a victory for “parental rights.”

What’s next: The public comment period is open for 30 days, then the policy goes before the state Board of Education, where Youngkin’s appointees now hold a majority.

What we’re watching: A student group, the Pride Liberation Project, is organizing walkouts at public schools around the state today to protest the policy.