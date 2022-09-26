NYT: Bon Secours used Richmond's East End to turn a profit

Bon Secours Mercy Health turned millions in profit from Richmond Community Hospital while slashing services and staff, a New York Times investigation found.

What's happening: The Cincinnati-based chain of nonprofit Catholic hospitals used Community in the city's East End to tap into a federal program intended to help low-income patients.

But instead of investing the resulting windfall — more than $100 million in profit some years — back into Community, Bon Secours funneled much of it into expanding into the region's wealthier neighborhoods, per the Times.

How it works: The program, called 340B, allows nonprofit hospitals that serve low-income patients to buy prescription drugs at steep discounts.

Hospitals can then charge insurance companies full price and pocket the difference to help cover the cost of providing care in low-income communities.

However, Bon Secours used the arrangement to open new clinics at its suburban hospitals that, on paper, are subsidiaries of Community.

In one example NYT found, Richmond Community could buy a vial of the cancer drug Keytruda for $3,444 but administer it at the Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Mary's — and charge Blue Cross Blue Shield $25,425.

What they're saying: "Bon Secours was basically laundering money through this poor hospital to its wealthy outposts," a former Richmond Community ER doctor, Lucas English, told NYT.

The other side: Bon Secours told the paper it has provided $18 million in free care to Richmond Community patients since 2018, including $3.8 million just in 2020.

Of note: Former mayor Dwight C. Jones told the paper there was a "major shift" in Bon Secours from being mission-driven to profit-driven following its 2018 merger with an Ohio hospital system.

Go deeper via the New York Times.