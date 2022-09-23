Check out these 9 can’t-miss events in Richmond

It finally actually feels like fall in Richmond, and this town is about to get jam-packed with multiple things to do every weekend until the holidays.

Be smart: We’re going to keep guiding you through each week with one awesome pick for the weekend, but go ahead and mark your calendar now for these nine can’t-miss events over the next four weeks, starting with this weekend.

September 23-24

🎡 The State Fair of Virginia is here, starting Friday through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park. Tickets start at $10, and unlimited ride wristbands are $22.

Go for the rides, funnel cake and livestock viewing. Stay for the bacon-wrapped corn dogs, live music and pig races.

🍻 Maymont is getting into the Oktoberfest, beer-drinking space with its new Bier-Garden event on Friday (6-10pm) and Saturday (11am-10pm). $10 adult tickets ($5 for kids) get you access to live music, a kids zone and lawn games.

German food and beer are available to purchase.

🎻 RVA East End Festival is Saturday, noon-9pm at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School (813 N. 28th St).

The free music and dance festival raises money for Richmond’s East End schools’ performing arts programs.

It features student performances (RPS All City Marching Band is doing the intro), plus professionals, including the Richmond Symphony.

October 1-2

🎤 The 2nd Street Festival, celebrating all things Jackson Ward, kicks off its 34th year on Oct. 1 with two days of free fun.

DJ Grandmaster Flash will headline the music portion of the festival on Oct. 1. I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince will headline Sunday.

🐷 Hog on the Hill — a barbecue-and-beer-themed fundraiser for the Church Hill Association — will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon-6pm.

Live music, multiple local restaurants serving up barbecue and plenty of beer will be available at Libby Hill Park. Free admission with a suggested $5 donation.

October 7-9

🪕 The Richmond Folk Festival is in its 18th year somehow, but this free event is hands-down an absolute do-not-miss in Richmond for all three days.

This year will feature dozens of performers across five stages, more than 30 food vendors, tons of beer and wine options and crafts and events for kids.

The Virginia Folklife stage will focus on the connection between Latin American music and dance and Virginia folk traditions.

October 15-16

🇮🇳 The Festival of India brings together all the fantastic food, culture, clothes and jewelry of India for two days at the Convention Center.

Did we mention the food? You can check out dozens of food vendors and sample all types of dishes from across the country. Admission is free.

🦪 OystoberFest — a oyster-and-beer-themed fundraiser for St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Ginter Park — will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon-6pm.

Live music, beer, brats and oysters served up steamed, fried or raw will be available for sale at the church. Free admission with a suggested $2 donation.

🎃 Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival brings together bands, beer, food vendors and a costume contest to that little up-and-coming neighborhood called Scott’s Addition.