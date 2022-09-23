Check out these 9 can’t-miss events in Richmond
It finally actually feels like fall in Richmond, and this town is about to get jam-packed with multiple things to do every weekend until the holidays.
Be smart: We’re going to keep guiding you through each week with one awesome pick for the weekend, but go ahead and mark your calendar now for these nine can’t-miss events over the next four weeks, starting with this weekend.
September 23-24
🎡 The State Fair of Virginia is here, starting Friday through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park. Tickets start at $10, and unlimited ride wristbands are $22.
- Go for the rides, funnel cake and livestock viewing. Stay for the bacon-wrapped corn dogs, live music and pig races.
🍻 Maymont is getting into the Oktoberfest, beer-drinking space with its new Bier-Garden event on Friday (6-10pm) and Saturday (11am-10pm). $10 adult tickets ($5 for kids) get you access to live music, a kids zone and lawn games.
- German food and beer are available to purchase.
🎻 RVA East End Festival is Saturday, noon-9pm at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School (813 N. 28th St).
- The free music and dance festival raises money for Richmond’s East End schools’ performing arts programs.
- It features student performances (RPS All City Marching Band is doing the intro), plus professionals, including the Richmond Symphony.
October 1-2
🎤 The 2nd Street Festival, celebrating all things Jackson Ward, kicks off its 34th year on Oct. 1 with two days of free fun.
- DJ Grandmaster Flash will headline the music portion of the festival on Oct. 1. I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince will headline Sunday.
🐷 Hog on the Hill — a barbecue-and-beer-themed fundraiser for the Church Hill Association — will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon-6pm.
- Live music, multiple local restaurants serving up barbecue and plenty of beer will be available at Libby Hill Park. Free admission with a suggested $5 donation.
October 7-9
🪕 The Richmond Folk Festival is in its 18th year somehow, but this free event is hands-down an absolute do-not-miss in Richmond for all three days.
- This year will feature dozens of performers across five stages, more than 30 food vendors, tons of beer and wine options and crafts and events for kids.
- The Virginia Folklife stage will focus on the connection between Latin American music and dance and Virginia folk traditions.
October 15-16
🇮🇳 The Festival of India brings together all the fantastic food, culture, clothes and jewelry of India for two days at the Convention Center.
- Did we mention the food? You can check out dozens of food vendors and sample all types of dishes from across the country. Admission is free.
🦪 OystoberFest — a oyster-and-beer-themed fundraiser for St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Ginter Park — will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon-6pm.
- Live music, beer, brats and oysters served up steamed, fried or raw will be available for sale at the church. Free admission with a suggested $2 donation.
🎃 Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival brings together bands, beer, food vendors and a costume contest to that little up-and-coming neighborhood called Scott’s Addition.
- The free event is Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon-6pm on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, which will be closed to traffic for the event from Broad to Leigh.
