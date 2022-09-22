1 hour ago - Politics

Virginia Executive Mansion to get bulletproof glass

Ned Oliver
the governor's mansion
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Plans are underway to install bulletproof windows at the Executive Mansion, home to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin when they are in Richmond.

What's happening: The fortifications were recommended as part of a larger security audit of Capitol Square, said Georgia Esposito, the mansion's executive director, Wednesday.

  • Temporary inserts will be installed first while permanent bulletproof windows are constructed, she said.

What they're saying: Esposito told members of the Citizens' Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion at a meeting Wednesday that the inserts would not impact the exterior appearance of the mansion, but would be noticeable in the interior.

  • "Once I resigned myself to change in the house, I was surprised it didn't happen a long time ago," she said.

By the numbers: The state's Department of General Services declined to comment on the cost of the upgrade, calling it a security issue.

The Citizens' Advisory Council also heard reports on work underway to update upholstery, polish silver and replace rugs.

  • Esposito also said plans are in the works to remove wall-to-wall carpeting in the Ladies' Parlor, a room near the front door she said had taken on a dog urine smell, which she specified should not be blamed on the two miniature dogs the Youngkins recently moved into the mansion.
  • "They're not crazy tinklers, but there were some here prior that left their calling card in the Ladies' Parlor and if you go in there and take a sniff, you'll know what I mean," she said.
