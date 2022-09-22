Virginia Executive Mansion to get bulletproof glass

Plans are underway to install bulletproof windows at the Executive Mansion, home to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin when they are in Richmond.

What's happening: The fortifications were recommended as part of a larger security audit of Capitol Square, said Georgia Esposito, the mansion's executive director, Wednesday.

Temporary inserts will be installed first while permanent bulletproof windows are constructed, she said.

What they're saying: Esposito told members of the Citizens' Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion at a meeting Wednesday that the inserts would not impact the exterior appearance of the mansion, but would be noticeable in the interior.

"Once I resigned myself to change in the house, I was surprised it didn't happen a long time ago," she said.

By the numbers: The state's Department of General Services declined to comment on the cost of the upgrade, calling it a security issue.

The Citizens' Advisory Council also heard reports on work underway to update upholstery, polish silver and replace rugs.