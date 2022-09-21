It’s Richmond Flying Squirrels playoff week

It's Minor League Baseball playoff week, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels are the star of the show, at least here at home. Tickets are still available for the Richmond games, which start Thursday.

What's happening: The Flying Squirrels are making their first appearance in the Minor League Baseball Eastern League playoffs in eight years.

They're playing against the Erie SeaWolves for a shot to play in the Eastern League Championship Series against either the Somerset Patriots or the Portland Sea Dogs, whoever wins the Northeast Division playoffs.

The latest: Game 1 took place in Erie Tuesday night, and the Squirrels lost to the SeaWolves in a 9-3 game.

What's next: Game 2 comes home to Richmond Thursday at 6:35pm at The Diamond.

Game 3 — if the series is tied after two games — will happen the same time Friday, also at The Diamond.

And if the Squirrels make it to the championship, that series will start Sunday night at The Diamond.

Details: Of course you should already know that there will be fireworks after all of the Richmond games.

Tickets start at $10. If purchased for Friday or Sunday and there are no games, they can be redeemed for any 2023 game other than July 4.

Bonus: Beloved first baseman Frankie Tostado, who's been out with an injury since July, will be at the games signing autographs at the Brewski's 804 Corner Cantina, Squirrels spokesperson Trey Wilson tells Axios.