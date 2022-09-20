Virginia college grads leave

Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Virginia exports more college graduates than it attracts from other states, a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found.

Why it matters: The state is high on the brain drain chart — meaning 41% more of the college-educated workforce leaves after graduation than stays.

When they leave, they take the education Virginia helped pay for to another state.

What's happening: Those who do leave Virginia are most likely to end up in D.C., a Washington Post analysis of the data found.

New York, North Carolina and California are also top places Virginia grads end up after school.

The big picture: Around two-thirds of all U.S. students stay to work in the state they graduated from, per the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Grads are more likely to stay in state if they complete two-year degrees or attend a four-year public school.

Of note: Among professionals most likely to stay put are those working in education, health care, agriculture and business.