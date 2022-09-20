Virginia college grads leave
Virginia exports more college graduates than it attracts from other states, a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found.
Why it matters: The state is high on the brain drain chart — meaning 41% more of the college-educated workforce leaves after graduation than stays.
- When they leave, they take the education Virginia helped pay for to another state.
What's happening: Those who do leave Virginia are most likely to end up in D.C., a Washington Post analysis of the data found.
- New York, North Carolina and California are also top places Virginia grads end up after school.
The big picture: Around two-thirds of all U.S. students stay to work in the state they graduated from, per the National Bureau of Economic Research.
- Grads are more likely to stay in state if they complete two-year degrees or attend a four-year public school.
Of note: Among professionals most likely to stay put are those working in education, health care, agriculture and business.
- Grads are more migratory if they studied religion, culinary arts, engineering and journalism.
