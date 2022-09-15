21 mins ago - Politics

Richmond’s Lee Bridge renaming, take 2

Ned Oliver
a bridge with the city in the background
The Lee Bridge might be renamed. Again. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Richmond City Council members are taking another shot at renaming the Robert E. Lee Bridge after their first attempt yielded no action.

What's happening: The council already voted to rename the bridge two years ago, but the Confederate general's name was never actually removed.

  • That's because the resolution tasked the mayor's History and Culture Commission with recommending a new name, City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch tells Axios.
  • But that commission never held required public meetings, nor does it appear to have met since 2019, according to its website.

What's next: Lynch, who spearheaded the first renaming effort and is once again reviving it, tells Axios her new proposal eliminates the need for any commission meetings.

  • Instead, the resolution, which goes up for a vote later this month, picks a straightforward new name: Belvidere Bridge.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more