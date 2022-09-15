Richmond’s Lee Bridge renaming, take 2

Richmond City Council members are taking another shot at renaming the Robert E. Lee Bridge after their first attempt yielded no action.

What's happening: The council already voted to rename the bridge two years ago, but the Confederate general's name was never actually removed.

That's because the resolution tasked the mayor's History and Culture Commission with recommending a new name, City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch tells Axios.

But that commission never held required public meetings, nor does it appear to have met since 2019, according to its website.

What's next: Lynch, who spearheaded the first renaming effort and is once again reviving it, tells Axios her new proposal eliminates the need for any commission meetings.