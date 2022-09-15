21 mins ago - Politics
Richmond’s Lee Bridge renaming, take 2
Richmond City Council members are taking another shot at renaming the Robert E. Lee Bridge after their first attempt yielded no action.
What's happening: The council already voted to rename the bridge two years ago, but the Confederate general's name was never actually removed.
- That's because the resolution tasked the mayor's History and Culture Commission with recommending a new name, City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch tells Axios.
- But that commission never held required public meetings, nor does it appear to have met since 2019, according to its website.
What's next: Lynch, who spearheaded the first renaming effort and is once again reviving it, tells Axios her new proposal eliminates the need for any commission meetings.
- Instead, the resolution, which goes up for a vote later this month, picks a straightforward new name: Belvidere Bridge.

