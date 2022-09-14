Richmond restaurant news: Bye to Kitchen 64 and downtown Quiznos

Kitchen 64 is closing after just over 15 years on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the Northside. The last day of service will be Sept. 30, the restaurant shared on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Background: Long before Scott’s Addition was the entertainment district we know now, and eons before The Diamond District proposal, celebrated Richmond restaurateur Johnny Giavos opened the American and Greek fare eatery just off the I-64 exit.

Giavos did not respond to a request for comment.

🥪 Quiznos is closing its downtown location at 707 E. Main St. at the end of service Friday.

An email to office tenants shared with Axios says the restaurant chain decided not to renew its lease after 16 years in operation.

🍝 Sprezza, a southern Italian pop-up, is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former Morton’s space in Shockoe Slip in November, Richmond Magazine reports.

🥘 Elegant Cuizines — a restaurant with American and West African influences — is in the works top open next month in the the former True’s Cultural Kitchen, per Richmond BizSense.

🥃 It’s Negroni Week — a week when restaurants across the globe serve up the Campari-based cocktail and special Negroni-based cocktails and give a portion of proceeds to the Slow Food movement.