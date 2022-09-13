GRTC's next new temporary bus station

Construction started yesterday on GRTC's new, temporary bus transfer station.

What's happening: GRTC is relocating its temporary Downtown Transfer Station from its current spot on 9th between Marshall and Leigh streets, to a parking lot at 8th and Clay streets.

Why it matters: For more than two decades, GRTC has been working with the city to find a site to build a permanent downtown bus transfer station to allow for faster service, less traffic congestion and a comfortable place for riders to wait.

Critical to GRTC's needs has been shelter and restroom access for riders and, in recent years, easy access to the rapid bus line, the Pulse.

Catch up quick: Lack of funding for a permanent station and opposition from nearby business owners has meant temporary transfer stations instead.

The current Temporary Transfer Plaza opened in front of the city's Public Safety Building in April 2014, ahead of the 2015 UCI bike race.

The city sold the Public Safety Building last year to the development group behind the failed Navy Hill project, necessitating the relocation of the current transfer station.

Details: The new station will accommodate 12 bus bays and includes benches, shelters and trash cans. Bathrooms will be available, but only for drivers' use, Mike Frontiero, GRTC’s communications director, tells Axios.