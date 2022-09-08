VCU Health is in the red

About 2.5 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, VCU Health officials say the hospital system's finances are in the red.

What's happening: Facing industry-wide headwinds, the health system says it's closing out the 2022 fiscal year at a deficit for the first time in recent memory.

CEO Art Kellermann blamed a spike in labor costs, as hospitals nationwide turned to staffing agencies to fill vacant nursing positions.

What they're saying: Kellermann told Axios that as demand rose, staffing agencies began poaching employees from VCU, forcing VCU to rely even more heavily on expensive contract labor.

"Companies swooped in, hired nurses away, said, 'We'll pay you a lot more money if you travel and go here or there.' Then they pocket half of what they charge health systems," Kellermann said. "That's a very expensive proposition, but when your choices are staffing an ICU safely or unsafely, we always put the safety and interest of our patients first."

Why it matters: VCU Health is the region's largest employer, one of the largest hospital systems in the state and a major investor in downtown Richmond.

The pandemic came as VCU kicked off a mini building boom, including the construction of a new 17-story outpatient pavilion, which Kellermann said exacerbated the health system's financial challenges.

A VCU Health spokeswoman was unable to say as of press time whether VCU still plans to participate in the redevelopment of the decrepit public safety building downtown, a project that has already been scaled back from 20 stories to seven.

Worth noting: So far, the health system has not floated layoffs for any of its 13,500 employees.

Zoom out: Hospital systems around the state and country are struggling.

Roanoke-based Carilion Clinic lost $250 million over the course of the pandemic, per the Roanoke Times.

"Big picture, it's been financially challenging for our members," Julian Walker, a spokesman for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, told Axios.

What we're watching: The hospital industry has begun rebounding, and some major players, including HCA Healthcare (which has a significant presence in Richmond), reported $3 billion in earnings last quarter, Axios’ Arielle Dreher reports.

Demand for nurses from staffing agencies is also dropping, lowering labor costs.

And Virginia hospitals are starting to see patient volumes rebound to pre-pandemic levels, according to an industry survey by VHHA.

Yes, but: Inflation presents a new challenge, Walker says.