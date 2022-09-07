53 mins ago - News
Virginia is for … Virginias
Virginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county.
Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.
- A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.
Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state.
- The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.
- Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia.
Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
