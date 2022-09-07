Richmond home prices jump faster than incomes

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/Axios

Richmond homebuyers make more money than they did before the pandemic — but it's not enough to keep up with the leap in home prices.

By the numbers: The median income for Richmond homebuyers in 2021 was $85,000, up 4% from 2019, according to a Redfin analysis of mortgage data in the 100 largest metro areas nationwide.

Meanwhile, median home prices surged 17% during that time, going from $270,000 in 2019 to $315,000 in 2021.

What's happening: Remote workers have been moving from pricey job centers during the pandemic and intensifying competition, with their higher salaries in many previously inexpensive cities.

Threat level: The trend isn't slowing down. The number of buyers nationwide looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, Redfin reported.

Rising interest rates, inflation and permanent work from home pushed even more home shoppers to look for more affordable cities.

Zoom in: Of Redfin users searching for homes in Richmond, 37% were from outside of the area in the second quarter of 2022, per Redfin's migration map.

Just over half of the searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C.

Comparatively, only 9% of searches for D.C. houses are from outside the District.

The latest: The median home price in Richmond continues to climb, hitting $350,000 thus far this year, even as home sales slow.