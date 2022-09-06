17 mins ago - Things to Do
The Sistine Chapel comes to Richmond
If you haven't had a chance to make it to Italy, a slice of Italy has come to Richmond for the next few weeks with "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition."
What's happening: The exhibit features 34 images of Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes from the Sistine Chapel that are roughly the same size as the originals in Vatican City.
- The show lets visitors get up close to these celebrated works, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment," and take selfies with them, of course.
Details: The exhibit opened Friday and runs through Oct. 9 in a vacant retail space at Stony Point Fashion Park (enter near Saks).
- Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm.
Tickets: $22.40 for adults, $15.30 for kids.
