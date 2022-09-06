17 mins ago - Things to Do

The Sistine Chapel comes to Richmond

Karri Peifer
huge colorful paintings of people (naked) in a big hall
Photo: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman Images

If you haven't had a chance to make it to Italy, a slice of Italy has come to Richmond for the next few weeks with "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition."

What's happening: The exhibit features 34 images of Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes from the Sistine Chapel that are roughly the same size as the originals in Vatican City.

  • The show lets visitors get up close to these celebrated works, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment," and take selfies with them, of course.
Huge painting that's colorful but you can't tell what it is
Photo: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman Images

Details: The exhibit opened Friday and runs through Oct. 9 in a vacant retail space at Stony Point Fashion Park (enter near Saks).

  • Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm.

Tickets: $22.40 for adults, $15.30 for kids.

