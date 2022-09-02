Meet Duke's new mayo mascot

Richmond has a new resident and Duke’s Mayonnaise a brand new mascot in Tubby.

What’s happening: Tubby was born somewhere in Richmond and just showed up one day at Duke’s HQ (aka the Sauer Building at Broad and Meadow), according to the South’s beloved mayo maker.

Duke’s shared the birth announcement this week, saying they took in Tubby, all eyebrows and 61-mayo-jars-tall of him, and made him the first mascot in their 105-year history.

The “saucy” mascot took to Duke’s social right away with "HELLU WRLD” and went on to shamelessly flirt with Wendy’s, tweeting "HEYYYY WENDY. U FREE FRYDAY?" and "TELL WENDY 2 CALL. THIS JAR SINGLE."

And now he’s here to stay.

💭 Ned’s thought bubble: I like him.

🗯 Karri’s thought bubble: Um, Tubby, when Wendy didn’t reply the first time, that was a no. Stop tweeting at her. She’s not interested.