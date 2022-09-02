Sep 2, 2022 - Food and Drink

Meet Duke's new mayo mascot

Karri Peifer
A man wearing a jar of Duke's Mayo costume
Photo: courtesy of Duke's

Richmond has a new resident and Duke’s Mayonnaise a brand new mascot in Tubby.

What’s happening: Tubby was born somewhere in Richmond and just showed up one day at Duke’s HQ (aka the Sauer Building at Broad and Meadow), according to the South’s beloved mayo maker.

  • Duke’s shared the birth announcement this week, saying they took in Tubby, all eyebrows and 61-mayo-jars-tall of him, and made him the first mascot in their 105-year history.

The “saucy” mascot took to Duke’s social right away with "HELLU WRLD” and went on to shamelessly flirt with Wendy’s, tweeting "HEYYYY WENDY. U FREE FRYDAY?" and "TELL WENDY 2 CALL. THIS JAR SINGLE."

And now he’s here to stay.

💭 Ned’s thought bubble: I like him.

🗯 Karri’s thought bubble: Um, Tubby, when Wendy didn’t reply the first time, that was a no. Stop tweeting at her. She’s not interested.

