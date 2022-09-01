Virginia elk are back, and so is the "Elk Cam"

Virginia's "Elk Cam" is streaming once again as of this week and will be live through November.

What's happening: Launched by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources in 2018, the camera lets viewers watch Virginia's roughly 250 elk in their restored habitat in Vansant, Virginia, just in time for breeding season.

Vansant is a small town in Southwest Virginia that's closer to Louisville, Kentucky, than Richmond.

Peak viewing months are September and October, according to DWR.

Be smart: The "Elk Cam" is one of three run by DWR. The other two are in Richmond:

The "Shad Cam" — the longest running creature cam in Richmond. It runs through a below-river-level window in Bosher's Dam (near the Willey Bridge/Stony Point Chippenham exit).

Richmond "Falcon Cam" — The camera sits atop the Riverfront Plaza building downtown.

Flashback: Elk roamed freely in Virginia until the last herd was hunted to extinction in 1855.

DWR began establishing a restored habitat for elk in Buchanan County on former coal mines a decade ago.

Elk were relocated from southeast Kentucky to Virginia and now flourish in the former coal town, per DWR.

Ned's thought bubble: Elk are neat, but my favorite cam going right now is Richmond's osprey camera.