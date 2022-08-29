Virginia’s backdoor gas car ban

California’s 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars will also apply in Virginia unless the General Assembly intervenes, the Virginia Mercury reports.

What’s happening: State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 aligning Virginia’s emissions standards with California’s as part of a clean-energy push.

That alignment extends to California’s new zero-emissions vehicle standards, lawyers with the attorney general’s office and General Assembly have concluded, per documents obtained by the Mercury.

Context: As of July 1, there were just under 40,000 electric vehicles registered in Virginia, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

That's less than 0.5% of the 8.4 million vehicles with Virginia tags.

What’s next: California’s new standards still have to be approved by the EPA.

And it remains to be seen whether the General Assembly will continue to think binding the state’s emissions standards to California’s is a good idea.

What they’re saying: “I am already at work to prevent this ridiculous edict from being forced on Virginians,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a tweet.

💭 Our thought bubble: It’s hard to imagine Republicans in the House won’t push hard to reverse course when lawmakers return to town in January.