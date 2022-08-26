New York Deli's Carytown rooftop bar is now open
It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect.
Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.
- Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153.
Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway Beach Tiki Lounge" theme.
- The staircase for the rooftop is on the existing back patio.
Yes, but: While the rooftop is finally open, they're still making improvements and adding features, New York Deli co-owner Charlene Tsiptsis tells Axios.
What's next: An "awesome tiki cocktail menu," with custom tiki glasses customers can take home will be added in the coming weeks, Tsiptsis says.
- Awnings for shade, cabanas for lounging and a VIP space are also in the works.
Movies may take a little longer: "We still have a little work to do to make it happen. We will need to build a booth to house the projection equipment, so we have to get permits, etc.," Lisa Rogerson with the Byrd tells Axios.
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 6pm-midnight; Thursday through Saturday, 6pm-2am (except when there's a private event, which there is this Saturday. Check Instagram for updates).
