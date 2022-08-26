New York Deli's Carytown rooftop bar is now open

It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect.

Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.

Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153.

Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway Beach Tiki Lounge" theme.

The staircase for the rooftop is on the existing back patio.

Yes, but: While the rooftop is finally open, they're still making improvements and adding features, New York Deli co-owner Charlene Tsiptsis tells Axios.

What's next: An "awesome tiki cocktail menu," with custom tiki glasses customers can take home will be added in the coming weeks, Tsiptsis says.

Awnings for shade, cabanas for lounging and a VIP space are also in the works.

New York Deli from the street during the Carytown Watermelon Festival. Image courtesy of New York Deli

Movies may take a little longer: "We still have a little work to do to make it happen. We will need to build a booth to house the projection equipment, so we have to get permits, etc.," Lisa Rogerson with the Byrd tells Axios.

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 6pm-midnight; Thursday through Saturday, 6pm-2am (except when there's a private event, which there is this Saturday. Check Instagram for updates).