1 hour ago - COVID

Most Virginia kids had COVID, CDC data shows

Karri Peifer
Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly 8 in 10 Virginia kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows.

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest findings on the seroprevalence of antibodies in children last week.

  • The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest more than 76% of Virginians between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 at least once.

The big picture: About 68% of Virginia kids ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated, along with over 70% of kids ages 16-17, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

  • The numbers are far lower for the youngest Virginians: Just under 40% of kids 5-11 are fully vaccinated, and less than 2% of those 4 or younger have gotten the vaccine.

The good news: Studies suggest long COVID is rarer in children.

