Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly 8 in 10 Virginia kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows.

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest findings on the seroprevalence of antibodies in children last week.

The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest more than 76% of Virginians between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 at least once.

The big picture: About 68% of Virginia kids ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated, along with over 70% of kids ages 16-17, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The numbers are far lower for the youngest Virginians: Just under 40% of kids 5-11 are fully vaccinated, and less than 2% of those 4 or younger have gotten the vaccine.

The good news: Studies suggest long COVID is rarer in children.