Virginia's fight over new history standards

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has enlisted a conservative think tank to review the state’s new history and social studies standards.

Why it matters: The standards will dictate what and how Virginia students are taught about history and society for years to come.

What’s happening: At the urging of Youngkin’s administration, the governor’s appointees to the Board of Education voted last week to delay public hearings to make time for potential changes.

The learning standards, which undergo review every seven years, are a product of more than a year of work by history and education experts.

The draft standards “include an increased emphasis on historically marginalized groups,” per VPM News.

Youngkin attacked the new standards last week in an interview with Fox News for eliminating a requirement that students be taught George Washington is “Father of our Country.”

The Department of Education has since clarified that the reference was removed by mistake in a copy-and-paste error.

What they’re saying: Jillian Barlow, Youngkin’s state superintendent of public instruction, said technical issues and content errors are reason enough to merit a monthlong delay.

She told VPM News she was consulting with the Fordham Institute, a conservative education think tank, to identify and address problems.

The institute, which backs charter schools and reviews testing standards, published an op-ed praising Youngkin’s executive order banning critical race theory in classrooms.

The other side: Democrats expressed outrage over the delay.

They say the errors Youngkin’s administration has identified are all technical in nature and could easily be addressed internally by education department staff.

“These standards must not be whitewashed,” state Sen. Louise Lucas, a Democrat from Portsmouth, said during a press conference Friday.

Context: Political meddling in school lesson plans in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s resulted in textbooks that glorified the Confederacy and described enslaved people as happy.

What’s next: The Board of Education plans to revisit the standards next month.