Buy this beaver den diorama

Ned here, minding my own business and browsing online government surplus auctions, as one does.

Why it matters: I stumbled across a listing for a massive diorama of a beaver den that Henrico County inexplicably wants to sell.

What's happening: It turns out the county has closed its nature center for updates, which apparently won't leave room for the 7-by-8-foot exposition on beaver habitats.

"It's time for a refresh, and the beaver takes up a lot of space," Pam Kempf, a marketing specialist with the county, tells Axios.

"We hope the beaver can find a new home!" she adds.

Threat level: So far, it's not looking so good for the beaver.