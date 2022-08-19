17 mins ago - News

Buy this beaver den diorama

Ned Oliver
A beaver in a glass cage. A dead one.
Images courtesy of Henrico County

Ned here, minding my own business and browsing online government surplus auctions, as one does.

Why it matters: I stumbled across a listing for a massive diorama of a beaver den that Henrico County inexplicably wants to sell.

What's happening: It turns out the county has closed its nature center for updates, which apparently won't leave room for the 7-by-8-foot exposition on beaver habitats.

  • "It's time for a refresh, and the beaver takes up a lot of space," Pam Kempf, a marketing specialist with the county, tells Axios.
  • "We hope the beaver can find a new home!" she adds.

Threat level: So far, it's not looking so good for the beaver.

  • The auction opened at $50 and has so far yielded no bids.
