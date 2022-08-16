Richmond restaurant news: Mantu Market opens and more

🍷 Bartizan, the upscale Short Pump restaurant that opened in 2020 in the former Wine Loft space, will close at the end of the month and become a private event space.

🫓 The Mantu Market — chef Hamid Noori's Afghan cafe, bakery and grocery — opened Monday and is now open weekdays from 9am-9pm and weekends from 8am-9pm at 7510 W. Broad St.

🥂 Adarra in Jackson Ward was named by Wine Enthusiast as one of staffers' 50 favorite restaurants in the country right now.

"This Basque-focused hotspot offers Virginia's largest inventory of organic, biodynamic and low-intervention wines," the mag writes.

❕ Diner En Blanc has opened ticket sales ($53) for its fifth annual secret Parisian picnic party.

The location is secret until the day of, and it's BYO-everything. And for the second year in a row, the event is in September, because it's hot AF in July.

Last year's Diner En Blanc was at Monroe Park. Image courtesy of DIner En Blanc

🌯 Sous Casa — Richmond's own frozen burrito company that lets customers buy a meal for locals in need — hit a milestone this month: They've donated 15,000 burritos to local organizations since launching in 2020.

🐟 Oceano, an upscale seafood restaurant from the owners of Maya, is now open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday in the former Crab Louie spot in Chesterfield, per Richmond Magazine.

😮 Buffalo Wild Wings' Shockoe Bottom location — the only BW3 in the city — is closed for good after an 18-year run, Richmond BizSense reports.