McEachin refuses to debate election denier

Democratic Rep. Don McEachin says he's refusing debate invitations until his long-shot GOP opponent acknowledges there was no fraud in the 2020 election.

Context: McEachin, who represents Richmond and Henrico, clobbered conservative activist Leon Benjamin during the 2020 election, winning by a 24-point margin.

But Benjamin refused to concede the election, citing vague claims of voting irregularities.

The latest: Benjamin is challenging McEachin again this year, but McEachin says debates are off the table this time around.

What he's saying: "My victory — and the significant margin — are facts and facts are not fungible," McEachin wrote in a letter to Benjamin. "Until you accept the results of the 2020 election, concede the 2020 congressional race and acknowledge President Biden's victory, I will make no joint appearance with you."

The other side: Benjamin's campaign did not respond to a phone call or email seeking comment on Monday.