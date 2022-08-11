32 mins ago - Food and Drink

Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a mountain of chicken nuggets with a flag planted at the top
Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.

My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at.

My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.

If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump.

  • A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from.
A pile of chicken tenders that look delicious
Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
