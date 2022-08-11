How Nigerian scammers stole $500k from VCU
The FBI says it’s secured the extradition of three Nigerian citizens accused of tricking Virginia Commonwealth University into wiring them almost $500,000.
What’s happening: The ploy was a little more sophisticated than the run-of-the-mill “Nigerian prince” scam, according to charging documents.
- The men allegedly impersonated an employee at Kjellstrom and Lee, a major local construction firm that’s built an array of big projects for the school.
- Corresponding via email, they convinced a VCU employee to transfer $469,819 to an overseas account, claiming their local bank was tied up in an audit.
- “Please kindly notify us before our next payment is issued,” the scammers wrote.
Details: VCU sent the wire transfer in December 2018 and didn’t get word there might be a problem until contacted by their bank the following month.
- By then, nearly all of the money was gone, according to court records.
What they're saying: “Through insurance, VCU recovered a significant amount of the funds. Additional safeguards were put in place to protect against this type of fraud,” university spokesman Brian McNeill tells Axios.
- The FBI said in a press release that the three men also perpetrated similar scams against universities, local governments and construction companies in North Carolina and Texas, stealing more than $5 million.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.