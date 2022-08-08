Ask Axios: Where all that Nickel Bridge money goes

Question: How much money does the Nickel Bridge make every year, and when will it get a smart tag lane?

The background: Ah, the Nickel Bridge, the smallest, prettiest and perhaps most contentious bridge in all of Richmond.

The 97-year-old neighborhood bridge, officially named the Boulevard Bridge, is the only non-highway toll road in the city.

It opened in 1925 and was built to lure homebuyers across the river and into newly built Westover Hills.

The bridge was free for Westover Hills residents until 1960 and a nickel toll for everyone else. Thus, the moniker.

The toll steadily rose over the years and, since 2008, has cost 35 cents.

But back to the question: Pre-COVID, the Boulevard Bridge brought in between $1.4 million and $1.5 million in toll revenue annually.

That dropped to $1.3 million in fiscal year 2020 and $954,000 in 2021, the latest year for which figures are available.

The intrigue: Traffic and revenues were dropping before the pandemic. Transactions were down 3.8% in fiscal year 2019 from 2018, according to RMTA reports.

Onto a smart tag lane: Last year, EZ Pass transactions on the Boulevard Bridge passed the 50% mark for the first time ever (they account for 70% of payment methods on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway).