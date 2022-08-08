Chicken Fiesta goes deep-fried with new sandwich

Richmond's most important local fast-food chain, Chicken Fiesta, is making a late entrance into the chicken sandwich wars.

What's happening: The chain's new menu item is a distinct departure from the charcoal rotisserie birds at the (literal) center of its restaurants.

The crispy, deep-fried chicken breast is topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato and a generous spread of spicy mayo.

Ned's thought bubble: As promised, it was quite crispy. And the sauce was great.