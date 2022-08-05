In Richmond, kids are (mostly) welcome at breweries

Breweries — establishments dedicated to creating, selling and consuming adult beverages — are increasingly welcoming a precocious category of non-drinkers: kids.

Driving the news: Karri expressed outrage last week after spotting what appeared to be a 4-year-old's birthday party at a brewery near her house.

The remark prompted a flood of reader emails, nearly all of which voiced support for parents bringing their children along, though most also questioned the wisdom of hosting a full-on kids party at a brewery.

What's happening: Richmond breweries seem to mostly be pro-kids, too. Nearly every brewery in Richmond describes itself as kid or family-friendly on its website.

Some, like Ardent Craft Ales, even offer juice boxes and kids menus.

The latest: At least one is also taking precautions to better accommodate both people with kids and those who prefer to avoid kids.

Hardywood has long offered a family area at its West Creek location, but it recently added an adults-only section, too.

"We were still getting feedback that there were too many kids running around," Patrick Murtaugh, co-owner and co-founder of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, tells Axios.

What you're saying: Reader Andrew L. wrote to tell us he fully supports bringing well-behaved kids to breweries, as long as it's during the daytime.

"Especially during [the] pandemic, outdoor breweries were a lifesaver for me and my wife as we have an almost 3-year-old now," he writes.

Tristen P. wrote to share her enthusiasm for the casual, outdoor atmosphere breweries offer families compared to standard restaurants.

She says her toddler likes them so much that he sometimes "requests to go to a 'brewdee.'"

And Caleb Q. told us he loves "that breweries are often kid-friendly spaces, especially for parents with babies/toddlers."

"We still want to get a drink with our friends and not have to give up our whole social life," he says.

The other side: Reader M.W. wrote to share her concern that exposing kids to bars and breweries at a young age "normalizes alcohol consumption in a way I'm not comfortable with."

"Childhood is short, and kids should play in appropriate places while they're young," she wrote.

Our thought bubble: Ned has already taken his 8-month-old, who mostly just likes being outside, to a few breweries.