Armadillo sightings are increasing in Virginia
Armadillos are scurrying up the coast and into Virginia, according to Cardinal News.
What’s happening: Regular sightings began around 2010, per the Southwest Virginia-based nonprofit newsroom.
- The critters, typically associated with Texas, were most recently reported in Pulaski, Montgomery and Wise counties.
- The northernmost sighting to date was in Roanoke last summer.
Be smart: Armadillos have been slowly marching northward for centuries, the publication reports.
- They made it to Texas in the 1840s, were pushing into Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama by the 1970s, and they’re now well established as close as North Carolina.
What’s next: There’s debate about how far north armadillos can survive, with Pennsylvania floated as a possible upper boundary, experts told Cardinal News.
