Armadillos are scurrying up the coast and into Virginia, according to Cardinal News.

What’s happening: Regular sightings began around 2010, per the Southwest Virginia-based nonprofit newsroom.

The critters, typically associated with Texas, were most recently reported in Pulaski, Montgomery and Wise counties.

The northernmost sighting to date was in Roanoke last summer.

Be smart: Armadillos have been slowly marching northward for centuries, the publication reports.

They made it to Texas in the 1840s, were pushing into Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama by the 1970s, and they’re now well established as close as North Carolina.

What’s next: There’s debate about how far north armadillos can survive, with Pennsylvania floated as a possible upper boundary, experts told Cardinal News.