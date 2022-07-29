Contractors are putting the finishing touches on the new General Assembly Building, which has been in the works since 2017.

Why it matters: The 14-story complex on Capitol Square is where lawmakers are most likely to hear from citizens, both in their offices and in committee rooms, where the nitty gritty details of legislation are typically hammered out.

A two-story entryway lobby. Photo courtesy of the Department of General Services

A nearly 400-seat basement committee room. Photo courtesy of the Department of General Services

Details: The state budgeted nearly $200 million for the building, which blends a historic, 19th-century façade with new construction.

What's happening: The building, which replaces a structure that had last seen a major upgrade in 1975, is set to open in time for next year's session.

The House and Senate clerks declined Axios' request for a tour, but provided these photos, taken earlier this month.

A glamorous first-floor snack bar. Photo courtesy of the Department of General Services