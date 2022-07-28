How Youngkin's approval rating compares to past Virginia governors

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's approval rating continues to hover around 50%, according to polling released by VCU's Wilder School this week.

Why it matters: The numbers show Youngkin has remained above water in the court of public opinion even as he's pursued an agenda Democrats have criticized as extreme and divisive.

The survey results are consistent with other recent statewide polls.

Yes, but: Youngkin's approval rating is significantly lower than most other Virginia governors at this point in their term.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam's approval rating was at 59%.

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell was at 64%.

And former Gov./current Sen. Tim Kaine was at 77%.

The one exception to the trend was former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whose polling hovered from 44% to 50%.

What they're saying: University of Mary Washington political scientist Stephen Farnsworth tells Axios the numbers are mostly a reflection of the contentious political environment.