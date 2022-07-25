Branch Museum exhibit reexamines 2020 protests

A new exhibit at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design documents the 2020 protests against police brutality through the eyes of two veteran photojournalists.

Why it matters: The photos by Regina Boone and Sandra Sellars, both photographers for the Richmond Free Press, focus on quieter moments of activism and community that rarely made news.

The photographers tell Axios they intentionally excluded clashes with police that dominated media coverage but in reality represented a small slice of what happened that summer.

Instead, the images focus on art, graffiti and activists' work to reclaim community space.

What they're saying: "We want people to see what we saw, and there was so much more than what was generally reported," Boone tells Axios. "There was so much amazing work going on."

Details: The exhibit, "(re)Framing Protest," is open through Sept. 11.