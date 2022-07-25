1 hour ago - News
Branch Museum exhibit reexamines 2020 protests
A new exhibit at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design documents the 2020 protests against police brutality through the eyes of two veteran photojournalists.
Why it matters: The photos by Regina Boone and Sandra Sellars, both photographers for the Richmond Free Press, focus on quieter moments of activism and community that rarely made news.
- The photographers tell Axios they intentionally excluded clashes with police that dominated media coverage but in reality represented a small slice of what happened that summer.
- Instead, the images focus on art, graffiti and activists' work to reclaim community space.
What they're saying: "We want people to see what we saw, and there was so much more than what was generally reported," Boone tells Axios. "There was so much amazing work going on."
Details: The exhibit, "(re)Framing Protest," is open through Sept. 11.
