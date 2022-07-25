4 great ways to eat pimento cheese in Richmond

There are plenty of places to get pimento cheese with your meal in RVA, but who stands out above the rest? Here are four terrific ways to get your fix.

Why it stands out: Try your Union Market sandwich or salad with the house-made pimento cheese served with Ritz crackers or chips.

Address: 2306 Jefferson Ave.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday from 9am-10pm.

Photo courtesy of Union Market

Why it stands out: Lillie Pearl's fried pimento cheese balls are served with a spicy honey drizzle, arugula and pickled onions.

Address: 416 E. Grace St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 11am-2:30pm and 4:30-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-2:30pm and 4:30-11pm, and Sunday from 11am-2:30pm and 4:30-9pm.

Photo: Michael Lindsey/Lillie Pearl

Why it stands out: Society sells pimento cheese fries and pimento cheese fries T-shirts!

Address: 501 E. Grace St.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm (closed Tuesday) and Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm.

Why it stands out: In addition to the pimento cheese and fried green tomatoes, The Fancy Biscuit has a delicious southern appetizer lineup, including pimento cheese with flatbread crackers, ham and cheese grit tots and bacon-topped pickled deviled eggs.

Address: 1831 W. Cary St.

Hours: Thursday-Friday from 9am-3pm and Saturday-Sunday from 9am-4pm.