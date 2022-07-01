Virginia's murder rate rises

Data: Virginia State Police; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

Violent crimes are up slightly, and property crimes are down slightly, while the number of murders in Virginia just keeps creeping up.

Driving the news: The Virginia State Police released the annual Crime in Virginia report this week.

By the numbers: The state recorded 1,194 violent crimes per 100,000 residents last year — a 2.5% increase over 2020.

The 2021 rate is still 16% lower than a decade ago.

The rate of property crimes dropped 2% between 2020 and 2021 and is down 33% over the last decade.

Yes, but: The murder rate has almost doubled over the last 10 years.

The state recorded 6.59 murders per capita in 2021 compared to 3.69 in 2011.

The state counted 570 murders and non-negligent manslaughters last year, up from 550 in 2020.

In 2011, the total number of murders sat at 299.

Zoom in: Petersburg continues to lead the state in per capita murders, followed by Greenesville County, Richmond, Portsmouth and Accomack County.