Virginia's murder rate rises
Violent crimes are up slightly, and property crimes are down slightly, while the number of murders in Virginia just keeps creeping up.
Driving the news: The Virginia State Police released the annual Crime in Virginia report this week.
By the numbers: The state recorded 1,194 violent crimes per 100,000 residents last year — a 2.5% increase over 2020.
- The 2021 rate is still 16% lower than a decade ago.
- The rate of property crimes dropped 2% between 2020 and 2021 and is down 33% over the last decade.
Yes, but: The murder rate has almost doubled over the last 10 years.
The state recorded 6.59 murders per capita in 2021 compared to 3.69 in 2011.
- The state counted 570 murders and non-negligent manslaughters last year, up from 550 in 2020.
- In 2011, the total number of murders sat at 299.
Zoom in: Petersburg continues to lead the state in per capita murders, followed by Greenesville County, Richmond, Portsmouth and Accomack County.
- Richmond reported a total of 90 murders last year, the highest total number in the state.
