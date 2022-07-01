Fourth of July celebrations around Richmond
It's America's birthday weekend, which apparently couldn't come at a worse time: Only 38% of respondents say they're "extremely proud" to be American — a record low — according to a Gallup survey out yesterday.
Still, if you're looking for ways to celebrate — or just enjoy a show — here are local fireworks to know about, all happening Monday.
Richmond's annual free show starts at 6pm, with the fireworks expected around 9pm.
- There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence, live music, food vendors and kids activities.
- Coolers are welcome; booze and dogs are not.
Fireworks at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds
The festivities start at 5pm at Chesterfield's free event, with fireworks at dark.
- There will be a DJ and live music, food vendors and kids activities, including a bounce house.
- Coolers are welcome but searched; booze and dogs are not allowed.
"Red, White and Lights" at Henrico's Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
Henrico celebrates the Fourth of July with a laser light show, accompanied by music from the Richmond Symphony. Gates open at 4pm, and lasers start at 9:15pm.
- There will be live music, food vendors and kids activities, including bounce houses and face painting.
- Coolers are welcome — and so are (leashed) dogs; booze is not.
- The Flying Squirrels are in town, as always, and will put on a fireworks show right after the 6:35pm game wraps up.
- The game is sold out, but if you’re desperate to watch from inside the stadium, go anyway — there are almost always extra tickets floating around.
Of note: This is just a sampling of the big fireworks shows this year. If you're looking for more patriotic fun, check out this comprehensive list from the Times-Dispatch.
