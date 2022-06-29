Richmond homebuyers are paying even more over asking than last year

Data: Richmond MLS; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

Homebuyers of single-family homes in metro Richmond paid an average of 8% more than the original list price in April and May, up from an average of 5.5% over asking the same time last year.

That's the highest ratio of list-to-sale price in recent history, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.

Why it matters: Over-asking home sales prices are a sign of a tight and competitive market, and while the number of home sales in Richmond and the state shows signs that demand is cooling, that hasn't translated into lower home prices.

"In fact, [home prices] continue to climb rapidly. The statewide median sales price in May 2022 was $401,082, which jumped up 8.7% from last May, a gain of more than $32,000," the Virginia Association of Realtors wrote in its most recent report.

In metro Richmond, the median sale price for a single-family home hit $390,000 in May, an 18% year-over-year increase.

What's happening: In the last 120 days, 4,337 single-family homes closed in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico — 3,380 of them, or more than three-quarters, for over asking, Adam McEwen, with the Central Virginia MLS, tells Axios.

The intrigue: While 8% is the average over asking, some people are paying even more. Since last January, 157 homes in metro Richmond sold for 40% or more over the original list price, meaning buyers are sometimes offering $60,000 — or even $500,000 — above asking in their desperation to secure a home.

Zoom in: Homes sold at auction — often marked as "investor specials" — are the biggest driver of the trend, Axios' analysis shows.

The opening auction bid for this house in the Manchester High School district in Chesterfield was set for $99,000. It sold in September for $165,000 and then hit the market again two months later, freshly renovated, for $285,000 (it sold for the second time in fall 2021 for $287,000).

This midcentury-influenced, good-bones Battery Hill Drive house in Henrico, happens to sit on a 5-acre lot on the James River, just a stone's throw from the Lily Pad. It listed in December for $250,000 and sold at auction a month later for $522,500.

Then there are the million-dollar homes: