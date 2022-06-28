Taste testing Richmond's only sandwich cake

Ingrid Schatz is best known for her Swedish pastries, but last weekend the Chesterfield County baker's menu featured a wild card: the sandwich cake.

What's happening: Schatz, a half-Swedish mother of two, operates Axelsdotter Bakery out of her home in Chesterfield.

She's best known for her Swedish pastries, but after she put sandwich cake on her rotating weekly menu last year, she says it became her most requested item.

And last weekend, she finally put it back on her menu again.

Schatz describes sandwich cake, or Smörgåstårta, as a Swedish delicacy.

"They are quite the celebration food in Sweden, and while I don't fully know the history of them, I can only assume that they are born from the Scandinavian open-faced sandwiches," she tells Axios.

Her version contains a shrimp-dill salad and a smoked-salmon egg salad between layers of sandwich bread.

It's iced with whipped cream cheese and topped with greens, eggs, shrimp and all kinds of other stuff, including a single snap pea placed just so.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

The verdict: It tastes great. I snagged one this weekend ($50) after my wife showed me a picture on Instagram.

I spent most of my week thinking about eating it and was worried there was no way it could match expectations.

It was as good as it looks. This is not a case of form over function. Cut a slice, and you suddenly have a super tasty tea sandwich on your plate.

My friends and I liked how light it was and marveled that it had somehow held up to the mayo-based salads without becoming a soggy mess.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Only one taster wasn't into it: a friend's 3-year-old who was expecting normal cake.