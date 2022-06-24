It's been more than two years since Richmond's only hostel shuttered, but now it's ready to reopen to the public — just as soon as a manager is hired to run the day-to-day operations.

Driving the news: The new owners — who also own Harpers Ferry Hostel in Maryland — have spent the past few months readying the Richmond Hostel space at 7 N. Second St. and are currently vetting manager applicants. They hope to open for the rest of the summer season.

It'll reopen under a new name, Seven Hills Hostel & Lodge, Bernie Leroy, a volunteer with the hostel, tells Axios.

The addition of "lodge" in the name is because hostels are less common in America than in Europe, Leroy says.

Details: Seven Hills Hostel & Lodge will have a shared kitchen and be able to sleep about 50 people. It will offer three types of rooms, starting at $34-$40 a night:

Shared bunk rooms with a shared bathroom.

Private rooms with a shared bathroom.

Private rooms with a private bathroom (for $120).

Flashback: Potomac Area Hostels Inc. bought the Richmond Hostel building in July 2021 for $1.8 million, Richmond BizSense reported.