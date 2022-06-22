14 mins ago - Business

Richmond restaurant news roundup: baked goodness and fried chicken

Karri Peifer
A man stands behind a bakery display filled with pastries
Bell Greek opened its third Richmond location last week. Photo courtsey of the restuarant

Here's a taste of news from the Richmond restaurant scene. Just a bite.

  • Bell Greek opened its third Richmond location last week in the Village Shopping Center. You'll find traditional Greek dishes with entrees under $15 and gyros under $10. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner.

Got a restaurant scoop? I want it. Hit me up at [email protected]

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more