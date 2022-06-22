14 mins ago - Business
Richmond restaurant news roundup: baked goodness and fried chicken
Here's a taste of news from the Richmond restaurant scene. Just a bite.
- Bell Greek opened its third Richmond location last week in the Village Shopping Center. You'll find traditional Greek dishes with entrees under $15 and gyros under $10. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner.
- The beloved Carytown spot, The Mantu, is opening a sister fast-casual café, market and bakery at 7510 W. Broad St. There's no opening date yet for The Mantu Market, but Chef Noori's sous will bring a Turkish flare to the Afghan offerings.
- JT3 Soul Food celebrated its grand opening Friday in Mechanicsville. Menu highlights include fried fish with tater tots, a fried pork chop sandwich and loaded chili fries — each $12.99 or less.
- In retail space news, the OG WPA Bakery spot in Church Hill, which was most recently JJ's Makery, is available for rent. JJ's is closing its storefront to focus on its wholesale business.
- The South Korean fried chicken chain BB.Q Chicken, which was briefly in that cursed VCU campus spot, is now under new ownership and open again in Carytown, in the former Zzamm spot, Richmond BizSense reports.
Got a restaurant scoop? I want it. Hit me up at [email protected]
