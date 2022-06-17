Richmond says goodbye to the Commanders

The Commanders won't be returning to Richmond this year for summer training camp.

What's happening: The team says the arrangement was more trouble than it was worth, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

"The problem with the short period is it's not, from what I learned, it's not financially equitable," coach Ron Rivera told the paper. "Because you're there a short period of time, then you've got to move everything to set up again."

Context: In 2013, the city spent $11 million to build the team a two-field training center behind the Science Museum of Virginia.

The project was pitched as an economic development engine, but it was later revealed the city had agreed to pay the team $500,000 in cash and services annually for the privilege of hosting what, at the time, was one of the wealthiest NFL franchises.

When he campaigned for office in 2016, Mayor Levar Stoney criticized the payments and said he would not have agreed to the terms.

What they're saying: Stoney did not sound especially disappointed by the team's departure.

"We appreciated the team coming to Richmond last summer, and its contributions to the community, and we respect its decision to stay home," he told Axios in a statement.

What's next: The team plans to train in Ashburn, telling the Times-Dispatch that officials will decide on the location of future training camps on a "year-to-year" basis.