Virginia union membership lags
It's been a big few months for labor unions.
Workers at five Richmond-area Starbucks stores voted to unionize on April 20. Earlier that same week, Richmond Public Schools teachers and staff made official their months-long process to do the same.
Yes, but: The state still lags far behind the rest of the country when it comes to union membership.
- Union members accounted for nearly 5% of Virginia workers in 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports, compared to the national average of 10%.
- The state's historic high was in 1992 at 9% (although state data has only been available since 1989, BLS notes).
- Virginia's lowest rate was 3.7% in 2007.
Zoom out: Hawaii has the highest rate at a little over 22%, and South Carolina has the lowest at 1.7%.
